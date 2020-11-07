Arteta Explains Why Willian Has Struggled At Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes there are a number of factors behind Willian’s inconsistent form since joining the Gunners this summer but backed him to become a force for the club.

Willian joined Arsenal on a free transfer from London rivals Chelsea and got off to a flying start, providing three assists on his debut against Fulham.

However, the Brazilian star has struggled to replicate that form since – failing to add to those early goal contributions.

But Arteta is not concerned by his dip in form rather believes a lack of pre-season, rotation in the front line and the time required to develop relationships with his new team-mates have all been contributing factors.

“I think he started really well with his first game against Fulham,’ said Arteta ahead of their clash with Aston Villa.

“We’ve been changing the front three, he had an injury and he didn’t have any time to train, any pre-season…