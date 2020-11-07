Casemiro, Hazard, Real Madrid Stars Test Positive For Coronavirus

Real Madrid have announced that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the rest of Zinedine Zidane’s squad, plus the coaches, have tested negative and will be available for Sunday night’s match away at Valencia.

Also Read: ‘Giggs Is A Sex Addict’, Says Brother

A statement by Madrid on Saturday read:”Real Madrid communicate that our players Casemiro and Hazard have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“The other first-team players and coaching staff, and all other club employees who have been in direct contact with these players, have tested negative in tests carried out on Friday.

“Then, all except Casemiro and Hazard have had further negative results in tests carried out this morning.”

Casemiro and Hazard join Militao in entering a period of self-isolation.

Madrid also have the injuries of Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and…