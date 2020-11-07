Championship: Mikel Shines In Stoke City’s Away Win At Reading

John Mikel Obi was in scintillating form as Stoke City recorded a 3-0 away win against Sky Bet Championship leaders Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The midfielder has played every minute of Stoke City’s 11 league games this season.

Tyrese Campbell put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute after Reading failed to clear the ball.

Read Also: Hodgson: Why Eze’s Minutes Have Been Limited In Premier League

Stoke City doubled their advantage 12 minutes later with Steven Fletcher tucking the ball into the net after he was set up by Thomas Smith.

Jacob Brown netted the third goal deep into stoppage time.

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko featured for Reading in the game.

Aluko replaced Andy Yiadom in the 74th minute.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…