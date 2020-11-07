Chelsea Outclass Sheffield, Move Up To 3rd

Chelsea came from behind to beat Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.

David McGoldrick gave Sheffield the lead in the ninth minute with a deft flick from close range.

But Tammy Abraham’s scuffed half-volley bounced past Aaron Ramsdale for Chelsea’s equaliser on 23 minutes.

The Blues went 2-1 up in the 34th minute through Ben Chilwell who touched in Hakim Ziyech’s cross at the back post.

Ziyech turned provider again after the break when Thiago Silva headed in his free-kick at the near post to make it 3-1 in the 77th minute.

And with 10 minutes left in the game Timo Werner also got on the score sheet after adding the fourth.

The result leaves Sheffield United with one point from their opening eight matches, while Chelsea move up to third, a point behind leaders Southampton.

