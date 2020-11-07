Ghana-Nigeria Sports Festival – Reviving The Big Dream! –Odegbami

If you are not a dreamer like me, feel free to stop reading this now.

This is one of those days that I play games with my mind, let my imagination run wild and dream ‘crazy’ ideas.

I am dreaming of Africa, the new beautiful bride of the most advanced countries of the world because of its rich and abundant natural and human resources.

Africa is the new frontier that holds the key to a new world. I am looking at how African countries are reacting to the rapidly changing global order of things and events; of its past; its ‘wasted’ political leaders; its errors at different times in its history. I am dreaming about a simple, realistic and achievable process of kick-starting something new, that will lead to the world envisioned by the founding political leaders of African countries during the period of their Independence around the 1960s. Those great and visionary leaders were led by Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere, Ethiopia’s Hallie Selassie,…