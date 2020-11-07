‘Giggs Is A Sex Addict’, Says Brother

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs’s younger brother Rhodri has branded him a sex addict who cannot resist women on nights out.

Rhodri, 43, whose ex-wife Natasha had a secret eight-year affair with Giggs, told a sports podcast: “Everyone has a weakness.

“Ryan’s was that when he goes out, he has to sleep with women.”

But asked if he despised his brother, Rhodri replied: “No, I don’t. I feel sorry for him.

“He’s had the most amazing career but it’s just tarnished and that’s not down to me. It’s down to his own philandering. I was faithful.”

Rhodri was speaking a month before Giggs, 46, was arrested over a bust-up with girlfriend Kate Greville.

The Sun told how police visited his £1.7million home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

They rowed over flirty messages and Kate’s fears the star had been cheating on her with two women.

Giggs spent the night in a police station before…