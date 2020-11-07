Lookman Misses Late Penalty As West Ham Edge Fulham In Dramatic Win

A Tomas Soucek strike and an Ademola Lookman penalty miss all in stoppage time, meant Fulham lost 1-0 at West Ham United in Saturday’s dramatic Premier League clash.

The tie had looked set to end goalless until Soucek struck late, but there was more drama to come.

When Tom Cairney was clipped in the box, a penalty was eventually awarded in the seventh minute of stoppage time after a VAR review, but Lookman’s attempted Panenka was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Also in action for Fulham were Super Eagles defender Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Scott Parker was forced into one change from the side that defeated West Bromwich Albion five days earlier. The knock picked up by Mario Lemina in that fixture ruled him out, so Harrison Reed took his place in the middle of the park.

West Ham began the game in the ascendancy and had four opportunities in the opening seven minutes.

First a combination of Alphonse…