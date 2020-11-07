Nwakali Subbed On Late In Huesca’s Home Draw Vs Eibar

Kelechi Nwakali was introduced late but could not help Huesca record their first win in this season’s Laliga as they were held to a 1-1 at home by Eibar, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakali was brought on into the game in the 90th minute for his third league appearance this campaign.

Eibar Burgos gave Eibar the lead in the 38th minute before Rafa Mir equalised for Huesca on 67 minutes.

Huesca are now winless in all their nine league games drawing six and losing three.

Saturday’s draw saw Huesca now occupy 18th position on six points.

Nwakali is expected to arrive the Eagles camp in Benin on Monday, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

By James Agberebi

