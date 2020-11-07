Paul Mukairu: Kompany Made Me Choose Anderlecht

Anderlecht forward Paul Mukairu has revealed that manager Vincent Kompany convinced him to join the Belgian Pro League club.

Mukairu is loan at Anderlecht from Turkish club Antalyaspor.

The 20-year-old netted the winning goal in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win against Antwerp last weekend.

“I had many choices”, Mukairu told Le Soir.

“Anderlecht appealed the most to me, especially because of Vincent Kompany.

“He is a big name in European football. He gives me a lot of confidence and encourages me to work.

“Anderlecht are also known all over the world.”

