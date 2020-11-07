Premier League: Eze Inspires Crystal Palace To Victory Against Leeds United

Eberechi Eze Inspired Crystal Palace to an impressive 4-1 home win against Leeds United at the Selhurst Park.

Scott Dann gave Palace the lead in the 12th minute rising beyond Illan Meslier to nod home Eze’s corner.

It was Dann’s first goal since December 2017.

Eze, making only his fourth league start since his £19.5m switch from QPR last summer, then produced a brilliant free-kick to extend Palace’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Patrick Bamford reduced the deficit for the visitors five minutes later.

It was Bamford’s seventh league goal of the campaign.

Helder Costa inadvertently stabbed Patrick Van Aanholt’s cross past Meslier at his near post three minutes before the break.

Jordan Ayew sealed the victory with a cool finish from Wilfried Zaha’s pass 20 minutes from time.

