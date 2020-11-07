Premier League: Iwobi Subbed On, Ighalo Missing As Man United Edge Everton Away

Alex Iwobi featured as a substitute as Everton suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United in their Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Iwobi replaced Gyfil Sigursson in the 66th minute.

The winger has made six league appearances for Everton this season.

Odion Ighalo failed to make the matchday squad for Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has only appearred in one league game for the Red Devils this season.

Everton made the perfect start as Bernard fired them ahead after 19 minutes on his first Premier League start of the season.

United levelled matters six minutes later thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ powerful header, with the Portuguese then putting his side ahead when his cross – intended for Marcus Rashford – ended up in the back of the net.

Fernandes capped off a fine individual display when…