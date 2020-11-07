Why Eze’s Minutes Have Been Limited In Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says that Eberechi Eze’s lack of Premier League starts for the Eagles is no slight on the talented midfielder.

Eze, 22, has featured in six of their seven top-flight matches in the 2020-21 campaign but only started two of those.

He has clocked up 228 minutes in the Premier League.



Asked about the fact that Eagles fans might be hoping to see more of the former QPR man, Hodgson replied: “Once again it’s [about] competition. Jeff Schlupp isn’t exactly anything other than a very good attacking left-sided midfield player.

“So I had to make choices there. I’ve not been able to fit both in the team together – especially with the form of Andros Townsend on the other side.

“It’s been nothing more complicated than that. But again, like Jairo Riedewald, he has been excellent in training. He’s done…