Chukwueze Benched As Villarreal Beat Getafe To Claim First Away Win

Villarreal continued their impressive run in all competitions as they beat Getafe 3-1 away on Sunday to record their first away win in Laliga this season.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze did not see action with Unai Emery’s as he was an unused substitute.

The win is also Villarreal’s fourth victory in a row in all competitions, in both LaLiga and the Europa League.

It move them to second on 18 points same point as leaders Real Sociedad.

After ten minutes of complete dominance by Villarreal they opened the scoring on 11 minutes through Paco Alcacer who controlled Mario’s header before firing past David Soria.

Getafe equalised on 16 minutes thanks to Mauro Arambarri who fired off a powerful long-range effort which ended up in the top corner of Sergio Asenjo’s goal.

As they did against Qarabag in the Europa League, Villarreal responded immediately following Manuel Trigueros goal on 17 minutes.

And in the…