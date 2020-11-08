Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge Football Trials Gets New Dates

The maiden Edition of the Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge football trials will now hold from April 5 to 11, 2021.

Disclosing this in Abuja Thursday, Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge Director, Coach John Sam Obuh said the new dates became imperative following popular demands by football academies and players who had earlier registered for the challenge as well as interested ones who are very eager to participate in the challenge

Coach Obuh who was the former chief coach of Nigeria’s U-17 and U-20 national male teams, said the new dates will give both the management, registered and intending academies and private players the opportunity to put their acts in order and prepare adequatly for the challenge.

Also Read: ‘It Was An Important Moment’- Troost-Ekong Relishes First Watford Goal

“We are glad to announce the new dates for the maiden Fieldoo Nigeria Challenge Football trials.

“The new dates are from April 5th to…