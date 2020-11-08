Hodgson Heaps Praise On ‘Perfect’ Eze After Palace Win Over Leeds United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Eberechi Eze after the midfielder impressive showing in the club’s 4-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday.

Hodgson scored a sublime free-kick and also provided an assist in the win at the Selhurst Park.

The gaffer said Eze had a great goal apart from his stunning free-kick that left goalkeeper Illan Meslier with no chance.

“I think apart from the free-kick, I thought his whole performance was very good,” the 73-year-old told the club website.

“I don’t think you could fault him in any way; I don’t think you could fault his defensive work – certainly couldn’t fault anything he did on the ball, and of course the goal for me was the icing on the cake.”

“I thought it was a highly competitive game. I thought we played well and I thought we were good value for our victory.

“That’s a good victory because we are playing a team that started the…