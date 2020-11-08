‘It Was An Important Moment’- Troost-Ekong Relishes First Watford Goal

William Troost-Ekong admitted he couldn’t have picked a better time to open his Watford account.

Troost-Ekong scored the second goal in Watford’s 3-2 win against Coventry City at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.

In the space of a minute, the Hornets’ one-goal advantage was overturned by Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker, but it took just a further two minutes for Watford to pull level courtesy of Troost-Ekong’s first goal in yellow.

“James Garner put a fantastic ball in and made it easy, I just had to run on to it,” said the defender, who headed home from the Manchester United loanee’s corner.

“It was an important moment and set-pieces are so important in this league, you see how they can change games. It’s been going against us so far this season so to score from a set-piece is massive.

“I’m happy I managed to contribute like that today and hopefully we can get some more during the season.”

