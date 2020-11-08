Kane Nets Late Strike Sinks Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion

Harry Kane netted a late goal to give Tottenham Hotspur all three points as they edged West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthornes in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action for West Brom but could not help prevent the home defeat.

The win took Spurs temporarily to top on the log on 17 points while West Brom, who are yet to win after eight games, are 18th on three points.

Callum Robinson had the first chance of the game in the 3rd minute as he fired an early low effort at goal which Hugo Lloris catches caught.

In the 15th minute Spurs broke with Heung-Min Son hitting a shot which Ajayi managed to block.

West Brom went close on 28 minutes after Robinson’s lofted ball goes across the face of goal with Karlan Grant set to head home before Eric Dier cleared off the line.

Three minutes into the second half Robinson could have opened the scoring but his effort went over the…