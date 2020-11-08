Kayode Pleased With Goal After Inspiring Sivasspor To First Europa Win

Olanrewaju Kayode has expressed his pleasure after scoring once again on Thursday night to help inspire Sivasspor to their first win of the 2020/21 Europa League campaign.

Kayode hit the back of the net in the 88th minute as Sivasspor recorded a 2–0 win over FK Qarabag in a Group I encounter which was played at the the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

The 27-year-old continued his fine form in front of goal in the second-tier European competition after coming off the bench to replace Mustapha Yatabare in the 59th minute.

Hakan Arslan assisted Kayode to double the hosts’ lead after Morocco’s Faycal Fajr had combined with Caner Osmanpasa to open the scoring for Sivasspor in the tenth minute.

Despite not scoring in the Turkish Super Lig this season, Kayode currently on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk has scored three goals in as many appearances in the Europa…