Lampard: Tomori Will Get His Chance At Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Fikayo Tomori remains part of his plans despite falling out of favour this season.

Tomori turned down a loan move to West Ham United on final day of trasnfer window and has not started a Premier League game since February.

The young defender faces an uncertain future given that Chelsea’s squad contains five centre-backs.

Yet Lampard said he was happy to see Tomori stay, even though he has handed him only one substitute appearance in the league this season.

“I think there’s arguments on both sides,” Chelsea’s manager said.



“Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.

“When I say developing, he’s had a great two…