Musa Pens Farewell Message To Al Nassr Fans, Teammates

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has sent a farewell message to the fans, teammates and management of Al Nassr after departing the Saudi Arabia club, Completesports.com reports.

Last month Al Nassr announced that Musa will be departing the club after two years.

Musa who joined Al Nassr from Premier League side Leicester City, made 50 appearances and scored nine goals.

Sending his farewell message, Musa thanked everyone at the club for their love and support.

“I want to say a very big thank you to my team mates,management & the entire Fans of @AlNassrFC Club for the great experience & unwavering support,love & care. It’s been a pleasure & I am extremely grateful. Best of luck @AlNassrFC,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

By James Agberebi

