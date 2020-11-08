Nnaji Is MOTM As Udala FC Pip Goddosky

Nigerian Nationwide League O e (NLO) side, Udala Football Club of Uke started their campaign at the Governor Wike Pre-season Tournament on a bright note defeating Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Goddosky by 2-1 at Sharks Stadium Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The ‘Shine the light’ mantra team fought hard despite being one man down after Captain of the side, Onah Ugochukwu was red carded with a minute left to play in the first half.

The numerical disadvantage showed early in the second half as Goddosky got their goal.

The introduction of attacking midfielder, Christian Nnaji who arrived few hours to the match from Enugu where he was training with Rangers International added bite to the team’s attack.

Nnaji became the ‘tormentor in chief’ of the opposing team.

His mazy runs took apart the defence of the NNL side and he pulled his team level with a sumptuous goal in the 66th minute.

Nnaji played the game with …