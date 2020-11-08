Okoye Helps Sparta Rotterdam Record First League Win

Maduka Okoye made his second league appearance for Sparta Rotterdam who beat RKC Waalwijk 2-0 on Saturday to claim their first league win of the season, Completesports.com reports.

It was Sparta Rotterdam’s first win in eight Eredivisie games in the current campaign.

After a goalless first half, Sparta Rotterdam broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Lennart Thy.

And in stoppage time Abdou Harroui made sure of the points for the visitors as he made it 2-0.

The win took Sparta to 13th on six points in the 18-team Dutch Eredivisie.

Okoye is expected to be in Benin, Edo State on Monday ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

He was in goal for the Eagles in their two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria last month.

