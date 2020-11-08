Okoye Shifts Attention To Sierra Leone Clash After Sparta Rotterdam’s Win Vs Waalwijk

Maduka Okoye has shifted attention to Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone following Sparta Rotterdam’s 2-0 win against RKC Waalwijk, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye made his second league appearance for Sparta Rotterdam in the game and helped them claim their first league win of the season.

The young goalkeeper took to the social media to celebrate the win and his readiness for international duty with Nigeria.

“What a team performance last night!!

+3 points✅ Clean sheet✅ All glory to God🙏🏽

Now off to Naija ✈️🇳🇬🦅,” Okoye tweeted.



Read Also: Eredivisie: Okoye Helps Sparta Rotterdam Record First League Win

Okoye is expected to storm the Super Eagles Protel Hotel camp on Monday.

The former fortuna Dusseldorf goalie has been capped three times by the three-time African champions.

The 21-year-old was in goal in Nigeria’s last two games against…