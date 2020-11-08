Parker Slams Lookman Over Worse Penalty Miss

Fulham boss Scott Parker has slammed Ademola Lookman for his poor penalty miss in stoppage time which cost Fulham a point in their 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had the chance to claim a vital and deserved point for Fulham after they were awarded a 98th minute penalty.

But Lookman attempted a Paneka, with so little power that West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had time to dive and stand himself up once more before catching the ball.

West Ham scored late themselves through Tomas Soucek, robbing Parker’s side of a vital point and a run of three games without defeat, making Lookman’s mistake all the more agonising.

Speaking after the game, Parker said: “The penalty – the boy has made a mistake, that’s clear. You can miss a penalty, but you can’t miss a penalty like that. He knows that. When you’re young you have to learn quick.

“He’s disappointed and rightly so….