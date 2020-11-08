Premier League: Aston Villa Stun Arsenal At The Emirates

Bukayo Saka scored an own goal as Arsenal went down to a 3-0 embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday night.

The visitors might have been ahead after just 47 seconds when John McGinn’s strike was disallowed for offside upon VAR review with Ross Barkley deemed to have been in Bernd Leno’s eyeline.

Saka slotted Matt Targett’s cross into his own net in the 25th minute.

Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute.

He put the game beyond the hosts when he netted the third goal three minutes later.

The result moves Villa up to sixth in the table while Arsenal slip to 11th.

