Premier League: De Bruyne Misses From The Spot As Liverpool Hold Man City 

Manchester City fought back to claim a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool bossed the early exchange and got rewarded when Salah converted a 13th minute penalty after Kyle Walker fouled Sadio Mane.

In the 25th minute Georginio Wijnaldum was dispossessed in midfield by Kevin De Bruyne and found Raheem Sterling at the back post who couldn’t put the ball past Alisson.

City got back into the game on 37 minutes through Jesus who made a brilliant first touch to beat Trent Alexander-Arnold before poking the ball beyond Alisson

With three minutes left in the first half City were awarded a penalty, after the referee Craig Pawson consulted VAR following handball against Joe Gomez but De Bruyne put his effort wide.

In the 49th minute City broke on the counter but De Bruyne’s dangerous low cross was well saved by Alisson.

Liverpool went at the other end and almost went ahead…