Scotland: Aribo Bags Brace As Rangers Thrash Hamilton Academical To Show Title Credentials

Joe Aribo scored twice as Rangers destroyed 8-0 Hamilton Academical in their Scottish Premiership clash at the Ibrox Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Aribo netted Rangers’ third and fourth goal of the game.

The 24-year-old has now scored four goals in eight league appearances for the Gers this season.

Aribo was replaced by Ianis Hagi in the 69th minute.

His international teammate Leon Balogun featured for 90 minutes in the game.

The 32-year-old has featured in eight league games for Rangers this term.

Rangers are now unbeaten in their last six league games.

