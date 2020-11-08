Serie A: Osimhen’s Goal Seals Away Win For Napoli At Bologna

Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli as his first half header sealed a hardfought 1-0 win at Bologna in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Osimhen’s second goal in six Serie A games for Napoli with his first coming in a 4-1 win against Atalanta last month.

The Super Eagles striker scored the only goal of the game after heading in Hirving Lozano’s cross.

Napoli had the ball in the back of the net in the 49th minute through Kalidou Koulibaly from a corner, but Osimhen was adjudged to have fouled in the build up to the goal.

It is a return to winning ways for Napoli in the League after they were shocked 2-0 at home to Sassuolo.

Osimhen was then replaced by Andrea Petagna with seven minutes left in the game.

The win took Napoli to third on 14 points and just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…