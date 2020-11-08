Sparta Rotterdam Celebrate Okoye Over Clean Sheet

Sparta Rotterdam have celebrated Maduka Okoye after he kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win at RKC Waalwijk 2-0 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye made his second league appearance for Sparta Rotterdam and helped them claim their first league win of the season.

After a goalless first half, Sparta Rotterdam broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Lennart Thy.

Also Read: Eredivisie: Okoye Helps Sparta Rotterdam Record First League Win

And in stoppage time Abdou Harroui made sure of the points for the visitors as he made it 2-0.

And reacting to Okoye’s performance, the Dutch club wrote on their verified Twitter handle alongside a picture of the Super Eagles goalkeeper:”Clean sheet.”

Saturday’s win took Okoye’s Sparta to 13th on six points in the 18-team Dutch Eredivisie.

Okoye is expected to be in Benin, Edo State on Monday ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

He was in…