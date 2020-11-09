2021 AFCON Qualifier: Journalists Barred From Covering Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone Game

Journalists will not be allowed into the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City ahead of Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

This was revealed by the NFF Director of Communications, Demola Olajire, speaking with journalists on Monday morning.

“No journalist will be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for Friday’s match. This is in accordance to the CAF’s guidelines.”

Asked if journalists will also not be allowed to cover some Super Eagles’ training sessions in Benin City, Olajire said, “I don’t think it will be possible.”

He also informed that the Super Eagles news conferences in Benin City will be staged online, according to the CAF guidelines.

The Eagles will host West African neighbours Sierra Leone on matchday three of the qualifiers.

Sierra Leone are bottom in Group L on one point after two games while…