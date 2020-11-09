Aribo Elated To Score Brace In Rangers’ Win Vs Hamilton Academical

Joe Aribo is delighted to see Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 8-0 in their Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo contributed two goals in the impressive win at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Nigeria international scored the home side’s third and fourth goal of the game.

Massive win today! Team was on fire 🔥. Delighted to contribute with 2 goals, thank you God 🙏🏾,” Aribo tweeted.

The midfielder has now scored four goals and eight league appearances for Rangers this season.

Rangers are now unbeaten in their last six league games.

