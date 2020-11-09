Enyimba, Plateau United Get CAF Champions League Opponents

Enyimba will face Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso while Plateau United will battle Simba SC of Tanzania, in the first preliminary round of the 2020/2021 Total CAF Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

This was revealed by CAF after the conclusion of the draws on Monday.

Rahimo FC will welcome Enyimba in the first-leg while Simba will be guests to Plateau United in their first meeting.

Enyimba and Rahimo met at this same stage of the Champions League last year with the Nigerian club triumphing 5-1 on aggregate.

Also Read: Eze Voted Premier League Player Of The Week

The first-legs of the first preliminary rounds is scheduled for 27th to 29th November 2020.

The reverse fixtures will hold between 4th to 6th December 2020.

Ten clubs already have a bye into the second preliminary rounds of the competition.

The clubs are Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek, W.A.C. and Raja from Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia.

Others are…