Eto’o Barcelona, Cameroon Legend Involve In Ghastly Car Crash

Legendary Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o is stable in hospital after he was involved in a horror car accident, according to reports.

Eto’o was said to have been driving home from a wedding in his native Cameroon when his car was hit by a bus on Sunday morning.

The 39-year-old suffered a head injury and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

However, it is suggested the two-time AFCON winner is recovering well under close attention from doctors.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus tweeted a picture of Eto’o’s apparent destroyed motor alongside the caption: “The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in.

“I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations.”

Eto’o spent five years with Barcelona before leaving for Inter Milan in 2009 where he was part of Jose Mourinho’s…