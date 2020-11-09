Eze Voted Premier League Player Of The Week

Eberechi Eze has been voted Premier League Player of the Week following his brilliant performance for Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Eze was selected as the best player this weekend by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com, after scoring and also assisting in Palace’s 4-1 win against Leeds United.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON Qualifier: Journalists Barred From Covering Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone Game

Eze scored his first Premier League goal for his new club with a sublime free kick midway through the first half, finding the top corner from 25 yards.

He then turned provider for Jordan Ayew, with his goal and assist coming from respective returns of two shots and two key passes.

The former QPR man worked tirelessly off the ball, too, as he made five tackles and four interceptions.

Also, he was included in whoscored.com’s Team of the Week that has the likes of Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chillwell,…