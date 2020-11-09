Fati Barca Forward Out For Four Months After Knee Surgery

Barcelona have confirmed exciting young forward Ansu Fati is expected to miss four months of action with a knee injury and will not return to action before March.

The timeframe was confirmed in a statement released by Barcelona on Monday with the timeframe an approximation, but an indication into the severity of the injury.

Fati, 18, was withdrawn at half-time during Barcelona’s 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis this weekend, having picked up the knock in the opening half.

As reported by Marca, Dr. Ripoll of the Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clinic projected that the injury could rule the teenager out for between three and five months, but no period of absence has been confirmed – although this latest report suggests such a timeframe is increasingly probably.

Earlier on Monday, Gol TV reported that surgery had successfully been undertaken on Monday.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the…