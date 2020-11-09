Four Points Against S/Leone Enough To Qualify Eagles For AFCON 

Joseph Yobo says four points against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will be enough to qualify the Super Eagles for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Yobo, an assistant coach to Gernot Rohr, said this in an interview published on the Super Eagles YouTube channel.

The Eagles will host Sierra Leone, in the first of two legs, of the qualifiers in Benin City on Friday.

The three-time AFCON winners lead Group L on six points after two games while Sierra Leone are bottom with just a point.

Also Read: Enyimba, Plateau United Get CAF Champions League Opponents

And speaking ahead of the game, Yobo who captained Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, stated that winning the first-leg in Benin is more important than the reverse fixture in Freetown.

“These are big games. There’s a difference between friendly matches just like the ones we played, (against Algeria and Tunisia) grade A friendlies, very tough. It was experimental where we gave younger players the opportunity to…