Iheanacho, Maduka And Musa Already In, To Arrive Benin Tomorrow

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Maduka Okoye have arrived Nigeria ahead of Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

Also, Completesports.com can report that the three players will arrive Benin venue of the match on Tuesday.

Okoye was in action for his Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend, who claimed their first win of the season in a 2-0 away win.

While Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester City in their 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

More players are expected to arrive the country today (Monday) for the crucial game against the West African minnows.

The Eagles top Group L on six points after two games while Sierra Leone are bottom with just a point.

The three-time AFCON winners warmed up for the Sierra Leone ties with two friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria last month.

They lost 1-0 to…