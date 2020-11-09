Infinix Supports Outstanding Musical Talents Through STORM X

In barely a decade of her existence in the Nigerian market, Infinix has shown great commitment towards promoting young and talented entertainers in so many ways. From social media campaigns, to major band events, the smartphone brand has repeatedly created avenues for deserving talents to perform in front of a vast audience. To add to that, Infinix has also ensured that these individuals get the much needed financial support.

Why entertainment?

Infinix is a people-centric brand with a very sharp focus on the youth. A brief scan through the brand will help you affirm this fact. Its focus on the youth explains many things; like the trendy and stylish designs of its smartphones. The youths are a fashion-sensitive group. Understanding that, Infinix combines fashion elements with cutting edge technology in order to give its smartphones a sleek and stylish look that perfectly suits its young target audience.

In the same vein, Infinix’s focus on the youth explains its shared interest…