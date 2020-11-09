Lookman Vows To Bounce Back After Penalty Miss

Ademola Lookman has vowed to come back stronger following his stoppage time penalty miss, which cost Fulham a share of the points against West Ham at the weekend.

Lookman had the chance to claim a vital and deserved point for Fulham after they were awarded a 98th minute penalty.

But the 23-year-old attempted a Paneka, with so little power that West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had time to dive and stand himself up once more before catching the ball.

Fulham boss Scott Parker expressed his frustration after the costly miss.

“The penalty – the boy has made a mistake, that’s clear. You can miss a penalty, but you can’t miss a penalty like that. He knows that. When you’re young you have to learn quick.

“He’s disappointed and rightly so. Everyone can miss penalties of course but in a certain way. This is football, growing as…