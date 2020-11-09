Nigerian Referee Will Officiate In Qatar –NFF

Executive committee member of Nigeria Football Federation and chairman of Referees Committee, Alhaji Rabiu Inuwa has expressed the optimism that at least one Nigerian referee will be picked to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Completesports.com reports.

Alhaji Inuwa told Complete Sports in a chat during the 2020/2021 FIFA fitness test for Nigerian referees in Abuja, that the NFF has been grooming some young referees who hopefully will be ready to be selected to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“We have been working and grooming some group of young referees who have been doing well in our domestic games and at continental level. I am very sure that FIFA has noticed their improvement and will consider one of two of them for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Alhaji Inuwa told Completesports.com.

“It has been our target for some years and we only just missed getting any of our referees to…