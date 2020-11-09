Oganiru Anambra Football Group Flaws Iloenyosi’s AnSFA Boss Bid

Oganiru Anambra Football Group – a stakeholders forum, has released a counter-statement to flaw Chikelue Iloenyosi’s claims in his release on Sunday concerning the recent Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) chairmanship election in Awka.

Iloenyosi, a former Nigeria international, contested for the substantive chairmanship position of AnSFA as a sole candidate after his more popular opponent, Dr. Emeka Okeke was disqualified by the Appeal Committee.

He failed to amass a simple majority votes that would have secured his victory, with only one of the accredited 20 delegates voting for him, while 19 others voted against him on October 30, 2020.

Iloenyosi claimed in a statement that he deserved to be granted an automatic victory as a sole candidate, but the Oganiru Anambra Football Group has come out to flaw his interpretation of the election guidelines and put the records straight in a counter-statement signed by its Chairman Chief Okwuchukwu Udeoyek and Secretary,…