RealFevr and Lado F partner up for the development of the Liga BPI Fantasy

The two entities established a collaboration to have more and better content about women’s football in Portugal.

The combination of efforts of the two platforms aims to disseminate and contribute to the development of the main women’s football competition in Portugal, through the sharing of their own quality content, making it more accessible and closer to the fans.

This partnership aims to provide more and better about the teams and players competing in Liga BPI, as well as statistical data and curiosities. This will allow the users of the Liga BPI Fantasy to access to the best informative content so that they can pick players and build their teams in possession of the most relevant data related to the competition.

Furthermore, Lado F’s role consists of producing news and all sort of content that is relevant to the users, being a Liga BPI Fantasy…