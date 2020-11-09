Rohr Expects Full House In Benin Tuesday Ahead Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr expects to have the full complement of 23 players in camp on Tuesday ahead of the side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Some Super Eagles players have suffered flight cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe which is expected to delay their arrival in camp.

The team manager is however working hard to sort the problem and ensure all the invited players report for duty by Tuesday.

The players are expected to start arriving camp on Monday morning.

The team will camp at the Protea Hotel, Benin City.

Nigeria Group L of the AFCON 2021 with six points from two games.

By Adeboye Amosu

