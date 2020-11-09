StarTimes to Air Euro Qualifier, Friendlies, Nations League

Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels.

Thirteen European friendly matches will be aired on Wednesday and Thursday, four qualifying matches on Thursday while Nations League resumes on Saturday.

Active subscribers can stream the matches and other choice content on four devices simultaneously at no extra cost by pairing their decoder with StarTimes ON app on three different mobile phones.

If anybody wants to check the competitiveness of the UEFA Nations League, they need only look at the three stand-out fixtures of the next match days in the competition.

Portugal v France, Belgium v England and Spain v Germany feature five of the top six teams in the world (and Germany is surprisingly not amongst them).

In Group A2, the world’s top-ranked team, Belgium, are at home to England, knowing well that a victory in Leuven on Sunday, will all but guarantee Roberto…