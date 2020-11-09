Will He Break The Champions League Record For Most Goals?

Erling Haaland has long become a synonym for a huge talent in European football. Son of famous Alf-Inge Haaland shows no signs of slowing down and every week and month he only improves his level of football.

The 20-year-old is already a stary player and one of the leaders of Borussia Dortmund alongside Gio Reyna and Jadon Sancho. But what impresses us, even more, is his ability to score plenty of goals. He is like a predator – constantly preying on opponents goals. For defenders, it is extremely difficult to stop him and if we take a look at his young age, the potential which he has in future is truly menacing.