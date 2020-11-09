Will He Break The Champions League Record For Most Goals?

Erling Haaland has long become a synonym for a huge talent in European football. Son of famous Alf-Inge Haaland shows no signs of slowing down and every week and month he only improves his level of football.
The 20-year-old is already a stary player and one of the leaders of Borussia Dortmund alongside Gio Reyna and Jadon Sancho. But what impresses us, even more, is his ability to score plenty of goals. He is like a predator – constantly preying on opponents goals. For defenders, it is extremely difficult to stop him and if we take a look at his young age, the potential which he has in future is truly menacing.
Haaland has already scored 12 goals in 11 matches. It is worth noting that it is a record and he is one of the best players who scored a hattrick in his debut match against Genk and finished the season with 10 goals in 9 Champions League matches for Dortmund and Salzburg. In this article, we will talk about chances of him breaking the record for most Champions League…
