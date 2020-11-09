Win 1million Naira In The Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign

Getting brilliant ideas off the ground requires funding. More so, in cases where those ideas have already left the ground, the pioneers of such ideas still find themselves in constant need of funding in order to take their conceived plans to towering heights. (These days we call it upscaling)

With this in mind, Infinix has set out to empower a number of young entrepreneurs through the #EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign. This month, a number of entrepreneurs with truly outstanding and problem solving ideas will be getting access to empowerment funds to the tune of 1million naira. In addition to this, other entrepreneurs will also benefit from FREE business training programmes.

If you fit into the above description and you’re wondering how you can participate in this campaign and become one of the beneficiaries, here’s what you need to do;