5 Key Questions Ahead Sierra Leone clashes

With the Super Eagles set to face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a two-legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday, and in Freetown on Tuesday, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU presents five key questions on the Gernot Rohr’s team ahead of the clashes…

1. Can Okoye Maintain Position As Eagles’ First Choice Goalie?

Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was offered the chance to stake claim for the Super Eagles’ number one position in the team’s last two outings against African champions Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia – both international friendlies.

The 21-year-old though conceded twice in the two games, proved he man the posts in top international matches. He made a number impressive saves especially in the game against Algeria.

Now with the more experienced Daniel Akpeyi back in the fold, it remains to be seen if head coach Gernot Rohr will stick with Okoye or go with Akpeyi…