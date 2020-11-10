Anderlecht Star Bundu, Six Others Arrive Leone Stars Camp

Anderlecht forward Mustapha Bundu and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Osman Kakay trained with their teammates at the Freetown Stadium on Tuesday morning as the Leone Stars intensify preparations ahead of Friday’s clash against Nigeria.

Finland-based midfielder Mohamed Medo Kamara, Orebro SK left-back Kevin Wright, LA Galaxy top scorer Augustine Williams, former Milan midfielder Rodney Strasser and Randers striker Alhaji Kamara all trained with the team.

In all, seven foreign-based professionals have joined the home-based players in Freetown for the trip to Nigeria on Wednesday.

The quintet of Kei Kamara, captain Umaru Bangura, Zire FC’s Alie Sesay,

John Kamara, who plays for Keshla and Iceland-based right winger Kwame Quee are all expected to fly to Nigeria on Wednesday.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture will…