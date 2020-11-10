Aribo, Balogun Get Very Good Ratings In Rangers’ Win Vs Hamilton

Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun got very good ratings after Rangers thrashed Hamilton 8-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The ratings which was for every Rangers player was done by Glasgow Live.

Aribo bagged a brace, netting Rangers’ third and fourth goals before he was replaced in the 69th minute.

While Balogun continued his impressive performance for the Scottish giants as he saw 90 minutes of action.

And according to the ratings, Aribo got eight while Balogun had seven.

Commenting on Aribo’s performance Glasgow Live wrote:”Getting better and better with each passing game. Fortunate in the sense that his goals were deflected into the net, but it’s nothing less than his performance deserved. He was classy on the ball and heavily involved in Rangers’ scintillating attacking play.”

And for Balogun:”Looked really…