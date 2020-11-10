Aribo, Balogun Make Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week

Rangers Nigerian duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were included in the Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Aribo and Balogun were impressive for Rangers in their 8-0 thrashing of Hamilton at the weekend.

Aribo scored two goals before he was replaced while Balogun saw action for 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles stars are among eight Rangers players who made the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

While Balogun is placed in the central defence in a four-man backline, Aribo is in the middle of a four-man midfield.

Aribo makes a return to the Eagles for their 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone, after missing the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia due to injury.

Balogun who is expected to feature against the West African country, featured in the friendly games.

By James Agberebi

